MSIL outlets sell liquor worth Rs 18.85 cr on new year's eve in Karnataka

MSIL in a statement said, "An outlet near Raichur railway station recorded the highest sales of Rs 11.66 lakh, followed by another outlet on the Gunj Road of the same city, turning sales of Rs 9.96 lakh."

Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with sales touching Rs 1.82 crore. On the same day in the previous year, the district had sold liquor worth Rs 1.35 crore, it said.