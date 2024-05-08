Much ado about sweets? Bride, groom call off marriage over sweet not being served in Karnataka's Tumkur

It is often seen that marriage proposals do not get their 'happily-ever-after' endings owing to various reasons, ranging from compatibility issues between the bride and groom to interference of their families. From dowry to relationship with an ex, there are ample instances of marriages ending even before it started.

However, a bizarre incident from Karnataka's Sonwarpet surfaced on the internet wherein a groom denied marrying the bride as the latter's family did not serve sweets to the groom and his kins. News18 reported that the woman hails from Hanagallu village of Arakalgud Taluk in Hassan. Her parents decided to marry her to the aforementioned groom after they met his parents and spoke about everything, including dowry.

The groom hails from Tumkur city. Both sides discussed and finalised May 5 as the date for the marriage. Thing, however, didn't end up as they were expected to be.

A day before the marriage ceremony, the groom's family demanded dowry from the bride's family. The bride's side alleged that the groom and his family also demanded gold and a land in Bengaluru city which reportedly the bride's family was not in a state to afford.

Moreover, things took a turn for the worse when the groom's family complained that the bride's side had not served them any sweets during the wedding function.