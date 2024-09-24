Home
MUDA case: BJP demands CM Siddaramaiah's resignation after Karnataka HC rejects his plea against Governor's order

The Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by Siddaramaiah against Governor Thawarchand Gehlot's decision to sanction the complaint and investigation against him in the alleged (MUDA) scam case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 07:50 IST

Karnataka BJP on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over the high court rejecting his petition challenging Governor's order in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, reported PTI.

The Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by Siddaramaiah against Governor Thawarchand Gehlot's decision to sanction the complaint and investigation against him in the alleged (MUDA) scam case.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said the facts narrated in the petition would undoubtedly require an investigation.

More to follow...

Published 24 September 2024, 07:50 IST
