MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law deposes before Lokayukta police

<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>'s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy has deposed before the Lokayukta police, which is probing the alleged MUDA site allotment scam.</p>.<p>Swamy reached the Lokayukta police office at about 8 pm on Tuesday with documents, Lokayukta sources said.</p>.<p>According to sources, the Lokayukta officials sought details pertaining to the bank transactions.</p>.<p>Mallikarjuna Swamy, who is accused number three in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority case registered by the Lokayukta police, was questioned in the past as well.</p>.<p>In the MUDA case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi B M are also accused.</p>.<p>They too were questioned by the investigating team.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta police are probing the allotment of 14 MUDA sites in Mysuru upmarket to Parvathi following a complaint by a social activist Snehamayi Krishna.</p>