Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MUDA case: Karnataka High Court issues notice to Siddaramaiah, wife over plea against 'B' report

On January 28, 2026, the special court had accepted the B report which exonerated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and other accused named in the FIR.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 08:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 08:42 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahKarnataka High Courtmuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us