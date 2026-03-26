<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> on Thursday ordered notice to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, his wife B M Parvathi in a petition filed by Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the MUDA alternative sites allotment case. The petitioner has challenged the acceptance of the B report by the special court for cases involving MP/MLAs.</p><p>Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav also ordered notice to Lokayukta police, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Devaraj, the original owner of the land who sold the lands to Mallikarjuna Swamy, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister and GT Dinesh Kumar, former Commissioner of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).</p>.Private complainant in MUDA sites allotment case moves Karnataka High Court against closure report nod.<p>On January 28, 2026, the special court had accepted the B report which exonerated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and other accused named in the FIR. Challenging this order, the complainant Snehamayi Krishna contended that the denotification of land, its subsequent transfer, and the allotment of 14 compensatory sites to Parvathi form a single composite chain of acts. </p><p>He pointed out that the special court has permitted investigation against the officials of MUDA arising out of the same illegalities, while exonerating the CM and others in the complaint filed by him. He claimed that the special court has artificially compartmentalised what is inherently an individual action by exonerating the beneficiaries, while continuing investigation against the facilitators.</p><p>The complaint stated that the lands - 3.16 acres in survey number 464 and 37 guntas in survey number 462 at Kesare village, Mysuru Taluk – were purchased by Mallikarjuna Swamy from the original owner Devaraj and the land was denotified. </p><p>Subsequently, the land was gifted by Mallikarjuna Swamy to his sister Parvathi. It is alleged that Parvathi was allotted 14 compensatory sites by MUDA in up market Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th stages in Mysuru for utilising the land for the layout.</p>