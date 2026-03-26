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MUDA case: K'taka HC issues notices to CM Siddaramaiah, wife over plea against 'B' report

The MUDA allegedly allotted Parvathi 14 compensatory sites in Mysuru's upmarket Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stages for utilising the land for the layout.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 08:42 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 08:42 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahKarnataka High Courtmuda

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