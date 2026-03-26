<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> on Thursday ordered notices to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, his wife B M Parvathi and others in a petition filed by Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muda">MUDA</a> site allotment case. </p><p>The petitioner challenged the MP/MLA special court's decision on January 28, 2026, to accept the 'B' report on January 28, 2026, exonerating Siddaramaiah, his wife and other individuals named in the FIR. </p><p>Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav also ordered notices to the Lokayukta police; the Directorate of Enforcement (ED); Devaraj, the original owner who sold the land to Mallikarjuna Swamy (the chief minister's brother-in-law); and G T Dinesh Kumar, a former commissioner of the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). </p><p>Challenging this order, Krishna contended that the land denotification, its subsequent transfer, and the allotment of 14 compensatory sites to Parvathi form a single composite chain of acts. </p>.Private complainant in MUDA sites allotment case moves Karnataka High Court against closure report nod.<p>He further pointed out that the special court permitted investigations against the MUDA officials regarding the same illegalities, while exonerating the chief minister and others in the complaint he filed. </p><p>He claimed that the special court artificially compartmentalised what is inherently an individual action by exonerating the beneficiaries, while continuing the investigation against the facilitators. </p><p>The complaint stated that Swamy purchased 3.16 acres in Survey Number 464 and 37 guntas in Survey Number 462 at Kesare village, Mysuru taluk, from Devaraj, and the land was denotified. Subsequently, Swamy gifted the land to his sister Parvathi. </p><p>The MUDA allegedly allotted Parvathi 14 compensatory sites in Mysuru's upmarket Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stages for utilising the land for the layout. </p>