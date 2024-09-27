MUDA case: Lokayukta police in Mysuru yet to file FIR against CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Lokayukta police in Mysuru are yet to register an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the alleged MUDA scam on the basis of the court's order.

Lokayukta officials said that they are writing a formal letter to higher ups seeking clarities in several aspects related to registering FIR against CM.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders led by Bhagawanth Khuba, T S Srivatsa protested near their office in Chamaraja Mohalla pressing for CM's resignation. They attempted to gherao CM at ZP office premises before Siddaramaiah held Mysuru district level KDP meeting. The police have beefed up the security measures around ZP office.