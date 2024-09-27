MUDA case: Lokayukta police in Mysuru yet to file FIR against CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Lokayukta police in Mysuru are yet to register an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the alleged MUDA scam on the basis of the court's order.
Lokayukta officials said that they are writing a formal letter to higher ups seeking clarities in several aspects related to registering FIR against CM.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders led by Bhagawanth Khuba, T S Srivatsa protested near their office in Chamaraja Mohalla pressing for CM's resignation. They attempted to gherao CM at ZP office premises before Siddaramaiah held Mysuru district level KDP meeting. The police have beefed up the security measures around ZP office.
The special court for cases involving elected representatives in Bengaluru on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathy and others in the MUDA sites allotment case, setting the stage for filing of an FIR against him. The court had directed Lokayukta to investigate based on a complaint filed by Mysuru-based activist Snehamayi Krishna.
Special court judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat had directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate investigation in the case under CrPC section 156(3). He directed to conduct a probe for offences punishable under IPC sections 120B, 166, 403, 406, 420, 426, 465, 468, 340, 351; sections 9 and 13 of Prevention Of Corruption (PC) Act; sections 3, 53 and 54 of Prohibition Of Benami Property Transactions Act; and sections 3 and 4 of Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act.
Published 27 September 2024, 09:05 IST