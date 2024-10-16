MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns amid row over land allotment irregularities in Karnataka, cites 'health reasons'

It can be recalled that Marigowda had been mobbed by Congress leaders and members on the premises of Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli, when Siddaramaiah arrived on September 27.

The Congress workers had gathered in large numbers there to extend support to Siddaramaiah. They tried to gherao Marigowda, alleging that he is responsible for the CM's plight. Although he tried to explain, they did not listen to him, and asked him to leave. He had to leave the place as pressure mounted. He had also served as president of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, earlier.

Lokayukta Police are investigating the case, in Mysuru, based on an FIR filed against Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjuna Swmay and J Devaraju on September 27. On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives directed the Lokayukta Police to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a complaint filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

It can noted that 3.16 acres of land in Kesare (survey number 464), in Mysuru taluk, was gifted by Mallikarjuna Swamy to Parvathi. Parvathi had sought alternative lands, for the said Kesare land, that was developed by MUDA, without acquiring it. Thus, she got 14 sites in Third and Fourth Stage of Vijayanagar.