MUDA land 'scam': No 'cover up' or SIT probe, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday rubbished allegations that the government was trying to cover up the alleged fraudulent allotment of compensatory sites to land losers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi, by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Ruling out a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged scam, he noted that the Chief Minister has already clarified on the matter. "We will not cover up anything, ours (government) is like an open book. There is no need to cover up anything in it. The Chief Minister has clarified, we need not speak about it repeatedly," Parameshwara said in response to a question on whether the government is conspiring to cover up the scam.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy last week took an indirect swipe at Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar stating that the MUDA site allotment scam was exposed by a "person who is eyeing the Chief minister's post".