MUDA Row: ‘CM has admitted defeat, by issuing adverse statements, instead of stating facts,' says T J Abraham

Mysuru: Social activist and advocate T J Abraham, who has sought Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s permission, to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, said the CM has admitted his defeat, by issuing adverse statements, instead of stating facts.

Abraham, who was in Mysuru on Monday, to meet MUDA commissioner, said, Siddaramaiah is exhibiting double standards. “When I made allegations against former CMs B S Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, he was happy.

"When I spoke about Siddaramaiah himself, he accuses me of being a black-mailer. His supporters are abusing me and trolling me on social media. This shows his double-standards. Instead of speaking facts, Siddaramaiah has accepted his defeat by targetting me,” he said.