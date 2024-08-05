MUDA Row: ‘CM has admitted defeat, by issuing adverse statements, instead of stating facts,' says T J Abraham

Mysuru: Social activist and advocate T J Abraham, who has sought Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s permission, to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, said the CM has admitted his defeat, by issuing adverse statements, instead of stating facts.
Abraham, who was in Mysuru on Monday, to meet MUDA commissioner, said, Siddaramaiah is exhibiting double standards. “When I made allegations against former CMs B S Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, he was happy.
"When I spoke about Siddaramaiah himself, he accuses me of being a black-mailer. His supporters are abusing me and trolling me on social media. This shows his double-standards. Instead of speaking facts, Siddaramaiah has accepted his defeat by targetting me,” he said.
Abraham met MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan and urged him to withdraw the 14 sited allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi.
“As per statements by Siddaramaiah, his brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy bought agriculture land at Kesare village in Mysuru city in 2004. My question is, were there farmlands in Kesare, which were annexed by Mysuru city, in the early 2000s?
"As per documents, residential layouts in Kesare in 2001 itself. How can the residential sites be bought by a person as farmland? What is the need to convert the lands that are already residential sites?” Abraham asked.
He said, when the compensation and alternative lands were being distributed to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, their son Dr Yathindra was an MLA in Mysuru district and attended important meetings of various government agencies including MUDA. “Does it not amount to nepotism?” Abraham asked.
He said, MUDA has incurred a loss of around Rs 55 crore, by issuing 14 sites to Parvathi in Vijayanagar. “Those 14 sites allotted to the CM’s wife should be withdrawn,” he suggested.
Abraham said, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is speaking like a scholar, defending his CM. “But, he is not answering my questions. He should point out why the governor should not allow prosecution of the CM. Let him prove that I am wrong,” he said.
Abraham exuded confidence that the Governor will permit the prosecution of Siddaramaiah. “There will be an order for a probe against the CM,” he added.
Published 05 August 2024, 13:21 IST