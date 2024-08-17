MUDA row: 'Why no sanction against H D Kumaraswamy?' CM Siddaramaiah asks Governor Gehlot

Siddaramaiah said Lokayukta's prosecution sanction request in February 2024 against former BJP minister Murugesh Nirani was pending before the Governor in connection with a corruption case. Similarly, a prosecution request sanctions against former BJP minister Janardhan Reddy in a disproportionate assets case has seen no action. Likewise, the Governor's office has not initiated action over a prosecution sanction request against former BJP minister Shashikala Jolle.

"In my case, there was so much hurry to sanction prosecution. It shows that it was politically-motivated," Siddaramaiah said.

'Violation of SOPs'

Earlier in the day, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Governor's decision to sanction Siddaramaiah's prosecution violated the union government's standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down in September 2021.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued the SOPs on dealing with cases under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which refer to obtaining prior approval before investigation.

"It states clearly that a police officer should seek sanction. Which police officer has sought sanction in this case?" Gowda said.

Gowda also pointed out that as per the SOPs, a police officer of the rank of Director General or equivalent should seek prior approval in cases involving a chief minister.

"Going by the SOPs, the Governor's sanction is illegal," Siddaramaiah said.

Cong to seek Gehlot's outster?

Speculation is rife that the ruling Congress may consider approaching President Draupadi Murmu seeking Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's outster. However, Siddaramaiah said this will be discussed with the Congress high command and the INDI Alliance partners. "We need to discuss this with our high command and INDI Alliance," Siddaramaiah said.