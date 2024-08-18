MUDA scam: As Karnataka CM faces legal hurdle, senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Kapil Sibal to arriving on Aug 19

Bengaluru: As Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment scam, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal will arrive in Bengaluru on August 19, sources in the chief minister's office said on Sunday.

The two top Supreme Court lawyers will meet the Karnataka chief minister and may appear on his behalf in the special court for public representatives, the sources added.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge refused to name the lawyers but dropped hints that constitutional experts will be flown in to Bengaluru.