MUDA 'scam': BJP holds 'day-and-night' dharna in Karnataka Assembly, Council

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP staged a "day-and-night" dharna in both Legislative Assembly and Council on Thursday over not allowing discussion regarding the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which involves plots given to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi.

The opposition was not allowed to discuss the issue in both the Houses today. The legislature session is slated to end on Friday.

"Congress has 136 MLAs. When we brought an adjournment motion regarding Rs 4,000 crore loot in MUDA scam, the government was scared and was running away (from discussion). They have passed key bills including the finance bill without discussion. This government is (of) cowards, they don't have the courage to respond to MUDA allegations in the House," Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka said.