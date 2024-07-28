MUDA 'scam': BJP-JD(S) foot march to Mysuru from August 3

Bengaluru: The BJP and JD(S) have decided to take out a joint ‘foot march’ on August 3, demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over his alleged role in the scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The week-long march will start in Bengaluru, and end in Mysuru.

It was decided to start the Foot March on August 3 at the meeting held between leaders of the BJP and JD(S) on Saturday. However, it has also been decided that leaders of both parties will meet and discuss the subject again on Sunday at a meeting that is likely to be attended by union ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi.