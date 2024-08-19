MUDA 'scam': Congress protests are insulting to Karnataka Governor, says V Somanna

When it comes to Dalit community, the Congress adopted a double standard. On one side, the Congress leaders have been saying they were pro-Dalit and on the other, they were protesting against Dalit Governor. What kind of policy and principle the Congress leaders follow, the minister questioned.

"It was sad Congress leaders including some of the ministers in the Siddarmaiah cabinet were protesting across the state.

"Instead of understanding the role of the Governor in a democratic system, the Congress leaders and ministers misleading the entire country," he said.

If Siddaramaiah is so confident that he has done nothing wrong, he should face the probe and come clean but he must resign first. If he gets a clean chit from the probing agency, he can become the Minister again, Somanna said.