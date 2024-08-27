MUDA 'scam' | 'Delhi Chalo' rally after discussing with core committee : Vijayendra

New Delhi: BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said that he would discuss with party state leaders about holding protests in Delhi against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on MUDA site allotment 'scam'.

Vijayendra, who met BJP national president J P Nadda here on Monday, told reporters that several state leaders favoured holding ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the Karnataka government. After discussing this issue with state core committee, the protest would be planned, he said.