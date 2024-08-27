MUDA 'scam' | 'Delhi Chalo' rally after discussing with core committee : Vijayendra

New Delhi: BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said that he would discuss with party state leaders about holding protests in Delhi against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on MUDA site allotment 'scam'.
Vijayendra, who met BJP national president J P Nadda here on Monday, told reporters that several state leaders favoured holding ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the Karnataka government. After discussing this issue with state core committee, the protest would be planned, he said.
On upcoming bypolls for four assembly segments in Karnataka including Channapatna, he said that he discussed the matter with Nadda. The party president assured me he would discuss with state leaders before finalising the candidates, Vijayendra said.
Criticising the Congress government in Karnataka, he said countdown has begun for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over MUDA site allotment 'scam'.
"It would be better that Siddaramaiah resigns on his own," he said.
Published 27 August 2024, 17:07 IST