MUDA 'scam': Governor a puppet in the hands of Centre, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family welfare and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused that the Governor of Karnataka has been acting as a puppet of the central government.
Speaking to media persons on Friday, the minister said that the BJP has been trying to fix Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam. A complaint running into hundreds of pages was submitted to the Governor and within hours, the Governor had issued a notice to the Chief Minister.
“The notice was served without discussion with the legal experts. The alleged misdoing by the CM should be proved legally. Siddaramaiah’s wife has only reclaimed the lost land. There were instances of a panel in MUDA, comprising leaders of all political parties, allotting land to people”, he stressed.
Dinesh Gundu Rao meanwhile wanted to know what is the moral ground of BJP’s padayatra. Legally, no permission can be issued to the rally. However, as per the constitution, the opposition has the chance to register their protest, he responded to a query.
The minister accused the Central Government of misusing the agencies such as IT and ED, not only in Karnataka but in many other states. 95 percent of IT and ED raids have been done on opposition parties of BJP, he meanwhile alleged.
Published 02 August 2024, 15:25 IST