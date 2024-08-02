MUDA 'scam': Governor a puppet in the hands of Centre, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family welfare and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused that the Governor of Karnataka has been acting as a puppet of the central government.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, the minister said that the BJP has been trying to fix Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam. A complaint running into hundreds of pages was submitted to the Governor and within hours, the Governor had issued a notice to the Chief Minister.

“The notice was served without discussion with the legal experts. The alleged misdoing by the CM should be proved legally. Siddaramaiah’s wife has only reclaimed the lost land. There were instances of a panel in MUDA, comprising leaders of all political parties, allotting land to people”, he stressed.