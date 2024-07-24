MUDA scam: Judicial probe to cover 18-year period

Bengaluru: The judicial inquiry into illegalities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will cover a period between 2006 and July 15, 2024, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told the Assembly on Wednesday.

The government, Patil said, has listed out eight terms of reference for the one-man inquiry commission headed by retired High Court Justice PN Desai.

The inquiry will look into the following aspects: How many layouts were formed by MUDA? How much land was used to form layouts without land acquisition and by denotification? How were landowners compensated for their land that was used without acquisition or by denotification? Was such compensation as per law? Was there permission under law to provide alternative sites to those who lost land? Were there illegalities in the allotment of alternative sites? How can illegalities be addressed and lands or compensation be restored to MUDA? Were MUDA’s decisions to allot compensatory sites legal? Were there illegalities in the allotment of CA sites during the said period?