MUDA 'scam': Karnataka BJP, JD(S) decide foot march to Mysuru

Bengaluru: To keep up pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Opposition BJP and JD(S) will take out a foot march (padayatra) from Bengaluru to Mysuru on July 31 or August 1.
The alliance partners on Thursday decided to do this to mount pressure on Siddaramaiah to resign in connection with the 'scam' at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
The foot march is likely to commence from Kengeri in Bengaluru and span about six days. A detailed plan will be finalised after talks with Union Minister and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday.
Top BJP and JD(S) lawmakers held a meeting Thursday and discussed walking 20 km a day along the old Bengaluru-Mysuru road instead of the new expressway.
Along the route, the Opposition has planned small conventions to highlight the MUDA 'scam'.
At Mysuru, a big convention is being planned for which BJP national president J P Nadda and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda are expected. Owing to the Parliament session, MPs may not take part. But Kumaraswamy is likely to join the march at Mandya and Mysuru.
Opposition meets Governor
The Opposition BJP and JD(S) met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday and urged him to have Chief Minister Siddaramaiah step down in connection with the illegalities at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). They also asked Gehlot to have the scam investigated by the CBI. A separate petition seeking Siddaramaiah's resignation was given to Gehlot on embezzlement at the ST Development Corporation. The alliance partners are also planning to petition President Draupadi Murmu.
Published 25 July 2024, 15:40 IST