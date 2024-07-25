MUDA 'scam': Karnataka BJP, JD(S) decide foot march to Mysuru

Bengaluru: To keep up pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Opposition BJP and JD(S) will take out a foot march (padayatra) from Bengaluru to Mysuru on July 31 or August 1.

The alliance partners on Thursday decided to do this to mount pressure on Siddaramaiah to resign in connection with the 'scam' at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).