MUDA 'scam': Karnataka Governor shoots notice to CM Siddaramaiah over prosecution

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has issued a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a precursor to sanctioning his prosecution in the Mysuru site allotment scam, rattling the ruling Congress whose boss is facing arguably his most difficult political headwinds.
Gehlot has asked Siddaramaiah to explain why prosecution sanction must not be accorded in connection with irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), according to sources.
The allegation is that Siddaramaiah’s wife was given expensive plots in lieu of her land on which a layout was formed.
Earlier, Gehlot had asked the chief secretary for a report on the MUDA 'scam'.
The Cabinet, scheduled to meet Thursday, is expected to discuss Gehlot’s move. Siddaramaiah may recuse from chairing the Cabinet as he is the one facing allegations.
Sources said the Cabinet will finalise the response to Raj Bhavan’s notice. Further, the Cabinet may adopt a resolution condemning “interference” in the functioning of the elected government. Before the Cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah will host breakfast for his ministers.
Raj Bhavan has received petitions from the Opposition BJP-JD(S) and activist TJ Abraham seeking action against Siddaramaiah. Prosecution sanction is sought under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet colleagues slammed the Governor’s move, accusing the union government of “misusing” Raj Bhavan.
“The Governor’s move to issue a show-cause notice to the CM is politically-motivated,” Home Minister G Parameshwara said, adding that Governors must work within their powers enshrined in the Constitution.
IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said there is no basis for the Governor to sanction Siddaramaiah's prosecution. “To sanction prosecution, there must be some strong documents. We’ve seen some governors misuse their Constitutional position. Even the Supreme Court has commented on this. Governors are exceeding their brief to interfere with elected governments. We’re seeing this happen here too,” he said.
“Never has the Governor sought clarification over a complaint without documents,” Priyank said. “In the Ballari mining case, there were government documents. Here, what’s the basis?”
Slamming the union government, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Congress would fight politically and legally “to save democracy”.
In the MUDA case, the government has set up an inquiry commission headed by retired high court Justice P N Desai.
Besides the MUDA case, the Siddaramaiah administration is facing heat over embezzlement of taxpayers’ money at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation.
Published 31 July 2024, 15:47 IST