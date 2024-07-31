MUDA 'scam': Karnataka Governor shoots notice to CM Siddaramaiah over prosecution

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has issued a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a precursor to sanctioning his prosecution in the Mysuru site allotment scam, rattling the ruling Congress whose boss is facing arguably his most difficult political headwinds.

Gehlot has asked Siddaramaiah to explain why prosecution sanction must not be accorded in connection with irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), according to sources.

The allegation is that Siddaramaiah’s wife was given expensive plots in lieu of her land on which a layout was formed.