MUDA 'scam': Special court reserves order on admitting private complaint against CM Siddaramaiah

Senior advocate Lakshmi Iyengar, appearing for the complainant, submitted that though Parvathy had no legal title over 3.16 acres land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli, Mysuru taluk, compensatory sites were allotted in developed layouts in the city.

According to the complaint, on August 25, 2004, one Devaraju, son of original owner Ninga, sold the 3.16 acres of land in favour of BM Mallikarjuna Swamy, who is Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law.

In 2010, Mallikarjuna Swamy transferred the land to his sister Parvathy by way of a gift deed. The complaint stated that while in the gift deed the land was shown as agricultural land, it had been converted to non-agricultural purposes on July 15, 2005 itself by creating fake site inspection reports, concealing development of sites in the land for Devanuru III phase.

The complaint further stated on December 30, 2021, MUDA commissioner had passed orders for allotment of compensatory sites to Parvathy and subsequently, 14 sites in prime locations of Mysuru city were allotted to her.

The sale deeds to this effect were executed on January 12, 2022 at the government guest house, Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mysuru.