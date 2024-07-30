MUDA scam: Won't permit Oppn's foot march, says Home Minister

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara asserted that the Home department will not accord any permission to the proposed foot march. “They (BJP) had not accorded any permission to carry out a foot march (the five-day padayatra with the theme ‘Namma Neeru Namma Hakku’ Our water, Our right) when they were in power. But, we defied them and went ahead with our foot march. Now, in a similar fashion, they also can do it,” he said in response to a question.