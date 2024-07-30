MUDA scam: Won't permit Oppn's foot march, says Home Minister

Accusing the combined Opposition of BJP-JD(S) of indulging in politics over allegations of fraudulent site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that the state government will not give permission for their proposed foot march to Mysuru, starting August 3.
Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara asserted that the Home department will not accord any permission to the proposed foot march. “They (BJP) had not accorded any permission to carry out a foot march (the five-day padayatra with the theme ‘Namma Neeru Namma Hakku’ Our water, Our right) when they were in power. But, we defied them and went ahead with our foot march. Now, in a similar fashion, they also can do it,” he said in response to a question.
The minister, however, said that the state government would not stop them from taking out their foot march, but won’t give them the permission.
“As a responsible government, we have constituted a commission to investigate the allegations. Even before the investigations are completed, the Opposition is trying to indulge in politics,” he charged.
When asked if the Congress is making any plans to counter the opposition’s foot march, Parameshwara said the state president D K Shivakumar is preparing a strategy. “We will have to counter it. They are doing politics, so we too will have to do politics. We will do it from the party, not by using the government machinery,” he said.
Meanwhile, the BJP held a day-long preparatory meeting to chalk out strategies for the proposed week-long foot march to Mysuru. The party resolved to go ahead with its foot march with or without the state government’s permission.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said that the Opposition will not be cowed down by these kinds of threats from the ruling party. “We have launched this agitation to protect the legitimate rights of the poor and fight against corruption,” he said.
Vijayendra stated that the opposition’s agitation is to protect Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities who have been looted by the Congress party for years.
“They (Congress) have looted the money of the SC/ST communities. They have indulged in corruption worth thousands of crores. If we do not fight against them, even God will not forgive us,” he said.
On denial of the police permission to the foot march to Mysuru, Vijayendra said: “During Covid, they (Congress) staged Mekedatu padayatre. I’m unable to understand why this government and the Chief Minister are worried.... This government doesn’t have the strength to suppress our struggle,” he said.