MUDA 'scam': You are jealous of me, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells Opposition

Bengaluru: The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature was adjourned sine die on Thursday amid protests by the Opposition BJP and JD(S) seeking a discussion on the scam at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) with embattled Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defending himself.

At the Legislative Council, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and JD(S) of "trying to tarnish my image".

Speaking up amid protests, Siddaramaiah said the BJP was in power when his wife Parvathi was given plots by MUDA. "I have had no blackspot in the last 40 years," he maintained.