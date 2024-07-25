MUDA 'scam': You are jealous of me, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells Opposition

Bengaluru: The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature was adjourned sine die on Thursday amid protests by the Opposition BJP and JD(S) seeking a discussion on the scam at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) with embattled Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defending himself.
At the Legislative Council, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and JD(S) of "trying to tarnish my image".
Speaking up amid protests, Siddaramaiah said the BJP was in power when his wife Parvathi was given plots by MUDA. "I have had no blackspot in the last 40 years," he maintained.
An anguished Siddaramaiah attacked the Opposition. "You are jealous of me. That's why you have taken this (case) so personally. What's my role in this?" he said.
MUDA allotted plots to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in a 50:50 ratio, which meant that she got half the land back in the form of developed plots. The allegation is that she was given 14 plots whose value was higher than 3.16 acres of her land that was used to form a layout.
Siddaramaiah argued that it was MUDA's discretionary decision. "MUDA acquired our land illegally and developed it. After that, MUDA considered an application submitted by us and allotted alternative sites. We never demanded for a site in any particular area. That was MUDA's decision," he said.
Siddaramaiah said the 50:50 rule was also MUDA's. "We only gave our application. Who made the decision? Whose decision was the 50:50 rule? Was it me?" he said.
The Opposition BJP and JD(S) continued hollering, accusing Siddaramaiah of corruption and asking him to resign. They also sought a CBI probe.
JD(S) floor leader S L Bhoje Gowda urged Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti to stop proceedings as the House was not in order. "When you have given the CM an opportunity to defend himself, why is there no permission for us to discuss the scam?" he said.
Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said this was nothing personal against Siddaramaiah. "We have no hatred. We're demanding a discussion on the allegations, especially against the CM's family members," he said.
The Assembly saw multiple adjournments with the BJP protesting in the well of the House seeking a discussion on the MUDA case.
Published 25 July 2024, 14:27 IST