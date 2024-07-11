MUDA site row: Opposition parties intolerant about backward community man being CM twice, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the Opposition parties in the state have been jealous and intolerant about a man from backward class community being CM twice and the protests and the allegations over MUDA site allocation to his wife are a mere political conspiracy done for political reasons.

"Will I be scared about it? We also know how to counter it politically," CM said, adding, "However, once the SIT gives a report related to alleged irregularities in MUDA, we will rectify the lapses. We will clean up MUDA," he asserted.

He was speaking to media persons near his residence at Sharadadevinagar in Mysuru on Thursday.