Home

Mudigere BEO staff member dies by suicide

Last Updated 01 January 2024, 06:55 IST

Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru): A staff member working at the office of the Block Education Officer (BEO) at Mudigere died by suicide on Monday morning.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Ninganayak, who was serving as the manager in the office of BEO. He was found hanging.

The incident came to light when all the staff arrived at the office on Monday morning.

It may be recalled that Lokayukta had recently caught BEO Hemanth Raj red-handed, when he was accepting a bribe last week.

(Published 01 January 2024, 06:55 IST)
