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Homeindiakarnataka

Muharram strengthens bonds beyond faith in Karnataka's Dharwad villages

A unique feature of the festival is the participation of people from all castes and communities, each carrying out hereditary responsibilities during the observance.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:39 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:39 IST
Karnataka NewsDharwadMuharram

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