Muharram strengthens bonds beyond faith in Karnataka's Dharwad villages

<p>Muhharram celebrations in several villages of Dharwad district continue to stand as a symbol of communal harmony, with Hindus and Muslims jointly participating in the observance that commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.</p>.<p>In many rural parts of the district, the festival is popularly known as the ‘Alayi’ festival and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Villagers from different communities come together for rituals, processions and cultural activities that have been preserved for generations.</p>.<p>A unique feature of the festival is the participation of people from all castes and communities, each carrying out hereditary responsibilities during the observance.</p>.<p>The spirit of unity is particularly evident in Amminabhavi village, where Muhharram has a long historical background. Sacred panjas of Guttesaheb (Imam Hussain) and Khasindulha, installed near the village Juma Mosque, attract devotees from different faiths. </p><p>The silver panja of Guttesaheb was donated by the late Rao Bahadur Pampapati Desai, a prominent leader of the Digambar Jain community, highlighting the deep-rooted tradition of communal harmony.</p>.<p>As part of the final day rituals, the panjas are taken in a grand procession through the village after passing over a ceremonial fire pit. Folk troupes accompany the procession, while panjas from neighbouring villages also participate.</p>.<p>A distinctive feature of Muhharram is that, in many rural areas, the festival is largely organised under Hindu leadership. The festival has never disturbed communal peace in these villages. </p><p>Every caste and family traditionally has an assigned role in the religious activities, such as playing drums, blowing trumpets, offering prayers, guiding processions, digging ritual pits, carrying plants over the pits, and providing water. These responsibilities are distributed among specific families and passed down through generations.</p>.<p>Islamic scholar Zahir Abbas Khadri said Muhharram commemorates Imam Hussain’s sacrifice in the fight against injustice and oppression. The festival continues to promote the values of peace, brotherhood and social unity, he added.</p>