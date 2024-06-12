Multiple vehicle collision on Ballari Road flyover slows down traffic 

Bengaluru: Four cars collided on the Ballari Road flyover on Tuesday morning, slowing down city-bound traffic.
The driver of the leading sedan reportedly braked suddenly. This led to a hatchback, a jeep, and an SUV crash into each other behind it. The accident happened near Kodigehalli Gate around 9.30 am.
"Nobody sustained injuries; there was only vehicle damage. None of the drivers maintained a safe distance between one another. But because traffic was high in the morning peak hour, it wasn't a high-speed accident leading to any casualties," said an officer attached to the Hebbal traffic police station.
In another incident, a goods vehicle rammed into the back of an SUV on the Electronics City Flyover down ram towards the city around 10.30 pm on Monday, damaging both vehicles.
The driver of the goods vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash. According to the traffic police, city-bound vehicles slowed down for at least half an hour following the incident.
Published 11 June 2024, 21:58 IST