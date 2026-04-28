<p>New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-h-muniyappa">K H Muniyappa</a>, met Congress President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> and General Secretary (Organisation) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> on Tuesday and urged the party high command to end the prevailing confusion over a possible leadership change in the state.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Muniyappa said he requested the top leadership to clarify the issue at the earliest in the interest of both the party and the state government. </p><p>While asserting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was doing good work, Muniyappa added that any decision regarding a change in leadership rests with the party high command.</p>.Satish Jarkiholi, K N Rajanna meet Mallikarjun Kharge amid Karnataka leadership uncertainty.<p>He expressed hope that the Congress leadership would take a final decision on the matter next month.</p><p>Separately, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, also met Kharge. </p><p>Sources said Mahadevappa urged the Congress President against any change in the chief ministerial post. </p><p>He also sought permission to organise an Ahinda rally in Hubballi at the earliest.</p><p>Meanwhile, ministerial aspirants including senior Congress leader Salim Ahmed, former Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, and senior Congress MLA Hamapana Gouda Badarli are also in the national capital, lobbying for ministerial berths in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.</p>