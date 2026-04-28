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Muniyappa urges Congress high command to end uncertainty on Karnataka CM post

He expressed hope that the Congress leadership would take a final decision on the matter next month.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaMallikarjun KhargeKarnataka PoliticsK C VenugopalK H Muniyappa

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