Murder-accused actor Darshan shifted to Ballari jail amid tight security

Bengaluru: Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa was moved from the Bengaluru prison to the Ballari jail amid tight security on Thursday morning.

Darshan, a Kannada A-lister, is in judicial custody till September 9, along with 16 others, for the murder of Chitradurga native Renukaswamy.

According to officials, Darshan was escorted out of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a police SUV around 4 am and then moved into a police van near Chikkaballapura. The van with Darshan on board reached the Ballari prison around 9.30 am.