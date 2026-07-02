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Homeindiakarnataka

Murder accused shot in leg by police attempting escape after attacking constable in Shivamogga

Acting on tip-off, the police rushed to Vajapayee layout where Kishore hid himself after murdering his grand mother Susheelamma who advised him not to consume ganja.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 06:21 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeshivamoggaMurder case

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