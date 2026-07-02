Murder accused shot in leg by police attempting escape after attacking constable in Shivamogga

<p>Shivamogga: Police opened fire at a 28-year old youth who is an accused in a murder case when the latter tried to escape after attacking police using a weapon at Vajapayee layout in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga">Shivamogga</a> on Thursday morning.</p><p>Acting on tip-off, the police rushed to Vajapayee layout where Kishore hid himself after murdering his grand mother Susheelamma who advised him not to consume <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ganja">ganja</a>. </p><p>Seeing police, he tried to escape from the spot after attacking a police constable. </p>.Shivamogga police shoot rowdy-sheeter accused in leg after attack on cops.<p>Police Inspector Satyanarayana of the Doddapete police station shot in his leg after which he was immediately taken to the District Mcgann General Hospital in Shivamogga.</p><p>Kishore, a resident of Milaghatta, used to bring friends home and drink alcohol and consume ganja. </p><p>His grandmother Susheelamma (65) had objected to this and advised him not to engage in such activities. Enraged, he had killed her by throwing a stone at her head and fled the spot.</p><p>SP B Nikhil paid a visit at the hospital.</p>