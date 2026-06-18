Murder accused shot in leg while trying to escape during spot mahazar in Karnataka’s Mandya

<p>Malavalli/Halagur: A <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/police">police </a>sub-inspector opened fire on an accused while he was trying to escape during a spot mahazar in Malavalli taluk on Thursday.</p><p>The police had taken Siddaraju (33), an accused in a Bhimanahalli murder case, for a spot mahazar when he attempted to escape on the road near Saibaba temple at D Halasahalli. He was shot in the leg by Kirugavalu PSI D Ravikumar to stop him from fleeing.</p><p>A gang of four had murdered Mahesh (34) of Bhimanahalli by stabbing and thrashing him with clubs for allegedly sending messages to a woman.</p>.Police trace mobile phones worth Rs 23 lakh in Karnataka's Mandya.<p>In connection with the murder, Kirugavalu police arrested four people, including history-sheeter Siddaraju and Rajesh from Ramanagar police station limits. The accused had disposed of the knives used in the murder near Saibaba temple. Hence, the police had taken them for a spot mahazar when Siddaraju attacked head constable Prabhuswamy with a knife and tried to escape.</p><p>At this juncture, PSI Ravikumar opened fire and shot Siddaraju in the leg. Both the injured, constable Prabhuswamy and Siddaraju, were admitted to the town hospital and later shifted to <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya</a> Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.</p>