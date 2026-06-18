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Homeindiakarnataka

Murder accused shot in leg while trying to escape during spot mahazar in Karnataka’s Mandya

The police had taken Siddaraju (33), an accused in a Bhimanahalli murder case, for a spot mahazar when he attempted to escape on the road near Saibaba temple at D Halasahalli.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 17:48 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 17:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPoliceMandya

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