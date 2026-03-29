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Murder convict from Karnataka absconding for 8 years traced in Andhra Pradesh prison

The accused, identified as NM Azeez, a resident of Ajjavara in Sullia, was wanted in connection with a case registered at Kadaba Police Station.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 04:15 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 04:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeAndhra Pradesh

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