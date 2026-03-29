<p>Mangaluru: Police have traced an accused involved in multiple serious crimes who had been absconding for the past eight years.</p><p>The accused, identified as NM Azeez, a resident of Ajjavara in Sullia, was wanted in connection with a case registered at Kadaba Police Station under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC. He had been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a>.</p><p>According to police, Azeez had escaped custody in 2018 while being produced before the Sullia court by Kerala Police, after allegedly assaulting the escorting personnel. Following his escape, he went into hiding and reportedly changed his identity to Basavaraju, posing as a resident of Jewargi in Kalaburagi district, and was living in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>.</p>.Five persons arrested for attempting to attack police personnel in Karnataka's Udupi district.<p>After sustained efforts to trace him, police confirmed that the accused is currently lodged in Chittoor Jail in Andhra Pradesh. Steps are being taken to secure his custody through a body warrant from the concerned court, following which further legal action will be initiated. </p><p><strong>Absconding theft accused arrested </strong></p><p>In another case, Bantwal Rural Police arrested a theft accused who had been absconding for nearly eight years after failing to appear before the court. The arrested, Shakeel P ( 43), a resident of Palakkad, Kerala, was wanted in Bantwal Rural Police Station under Section 379 read with 34 of the IPC.</p><p>Acting on a tip off, police personnel HC Santosh and PC Shivananda Maddi traced and arrested him at Tirur in Kerala. He was subsequently produced before the ACJ & JMFC Court, Bantwal. </p>