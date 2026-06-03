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Homeindiakarnataka

Murinakatte: Blueprint ready for reconstruction, says MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri condemned the destruction of the structure built on May 24, which he alleged was demolished by ‘radical miscreants’ in large numbers under the guidance of their elders.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:12 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaVishweshwar Hegde Kageri

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