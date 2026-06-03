Murinakatte: Blueprint ready for reconstruction, says MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

<p>Bhatkal: A blueprint has been prepared for the reconstruction of Murinakatte at its original location, said MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after visiting Bhatkal and inspecting the site on Tuesday, he condemned the destruction of the structure built on May 24, which he alleged was demolished by ‘radical miscreants’ in large numbers under the guidance of their elders.</p>.Tension in Karnataka's Bhatkal town after dispute over religious structure, cops attacked.<p>He said multiple rounds of discussions have already been held with officials of the National Highway Development of India (NHAI), the deputy commissioner and the Superintendent of Police regarding the reconstruction. It has been decided to rebuild Murinakatte at the same location without affecting religious practices, he added.</p>.<p>Kageri said the Murinakatte issue was not limited to Bhatkal alone but had become a significant incident with statewide impact, drawing wide attention. Since it has become a matter of concern across the state, it is important to resolve it appropriately, he opined.</p>.<p>He also said the BJP had already organised protests condemning the demolition of the newly constructed structure, with hundreds of people participating. Any organisation planning protests on the issue would have their support.</p>.<p>The MP said a detailed blueprint has been prepared by the NHAI after identifying the site and reconstruction work would begin soon.</p>.<p>The rebuilt Murinakatte would include lighting and protective grills and a bus bay would also be constructed adjacent to it.</p>.<p>The design ensures that vehicular movement on the highway is not affected in any manner, he assured.</p>.<p>Responding to questions from reporters, he said encroachment on land acquired for the national highway would not be permitted under any circumstances and all work would be completed swiftly in accordance with the law.</p>.<p>Former MLA Sunil Naik, leaders Govinda Naik, Lakshmi Narayan Naik, Kedar Kolle, Shivani Shantaram, Bhaskar Daimane and others were <br />present on the occasion.</p>