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Homeindiakarnataka

‘Murinakatte’ dispute: Prohibitory orders clamped in Bhatkal

Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmipriya said the Murinakatte, on the edge of the national highway, will be as it is and the people should not believe rumours.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 23:49 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 23:49 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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