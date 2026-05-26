‘Murinakatte’ dispute: Prohibitory orders clamped in Bhatkal

<p>Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada district: Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Bhatkal town and Jali Town Panchayat jurisdiction till May 27 following tension in the wake of the eviction of Murinakatte (reconstructed platform where the offerings made to deities are kept/unloaded), near Jagatebail in Bhatkal. </p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Deepan M N said, “The platform has not been damaged. But the new platform, which some people had constructed to shift it, is damaged, and we have arrested more than six miscreants who had damaged it.”</p>.<p>BJP leaders, workers of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other Hindu organisations had staged a protest on Sunday night in front of the town police station, charging that some Muslim youths had damaged the Murinakatte, assaulted the cops and the police had failed to act against them. They had tried to go to the spot.</p>.Tension in Karnataka's Bhatkal town after dispute over religious structure, cops attacked.<p>The police had taken them into custody and they were later released. They also raised slogans against the District In-charge Minister, Mankal Vaidya, who came to convince them.</p>.<p>At a press conference, BJP leader Sunil Naik charged that the miscreants have destroyed the newly built Murinakatte, but the police are misleading the people, stating that it is not damaged. </p>.<p>He said the Murinakatte has been cleared for the highway expansion. Hence, there was no Murinakatte. It has been built now, he said. </p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmipriya said the Murinakatte, on the edge of the national highway, will be as it is and the people should not believe rumours. </p>