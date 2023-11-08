Murugha math pontiff Shivamurthy Sharana, accused of sexually abusing minors, gets bail

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday granted bail to Shivamurthy Sharana, the pontiff of the Chitradurga Murugharajendra Bruhan Math who has been in custody since September last year, facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar, who had reserved the judgment on the criminal petition filed by the pontiff, dictated the order on Wednesday afternoon. The high court has imposed several conditions for the bail in the two POCSO cases against the seer.

Shivamurthy will not be allowed to enter Chitradurga district till the investigation in the cases is completed. He has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of similar amounts. He has been warned not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.