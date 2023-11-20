Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana arrested again in Pocso case

Davangere: Chitradurga police on Monday arrested Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, in the second Pocso case registered against him, at Virakta Mutt in the city.

Following an arrest warrant issued by the Second Additional District & Sessions Court, the cops arrived at Virakta Mutt from Chitradurga and took the seer to their custody.