Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana arrested again in Pocso case

Davangere: Chitradurga police on Monday arrested Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, in the second Pocso case registered against him, at Virakta Mutt in the city.
Following an arrest warrant issued by the Second Additional District & Sessions Court, the cops arrived at Virakta Mutt from Chitradurga and took the seer to their custody.
It may be mentioned that the seer was released on bail on November 16 in the first Pocso case. He moved to Virakta Mutt in Davangere in a car on the same day and has been staying there since then.
Now, police are likely to nab the seer again. Meanwhile, the counsel for the seer, is likely to question the arrest warrant issued against him in Karnataka High Court.