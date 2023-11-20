Murugha Mutt seer walks out of jail three hours after arrest

Chitradurga/Davangere: Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who was arrested in the second Pocso case earlier on Monday, walked out of prison within three hours after the Karnataka High Court issued an order in connection with a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

District prison authorities released the seer around 8:40 pm after receiving the stay order copy of the High Court.

The seer came out of the prison and went to Davangere in a car and stayed in Virakta Mutt, from where the Chitradurga police had brought him to the fort city earlier.

Earlier in the day, the Second Additional District & Sessions Court remanded him to judicial custody till December 2. Subsequently, a Chitradurga Rural Police team rushed to Virakta mutt in Davangere and took him into custody.

Later, the seer was produced before the court around 4:00 pm. After he was remanded to judicial custody, he was made to undergo a medical test in the district general hospital in Chitradurga and was taken to the district prison at 5:45pm.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the seer filed an appeal with the Karnataka HC to issue a stay order in this regard, following which the HC stayed the arrest warrant issued by the district court in the evening.