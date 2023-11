Chitradurga: Murugha mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who was in jail for the past 14 months over sexual abuse cases, came out of jail around 12:40 pm on Thursday after the Karnataka High Court granted him conditional bail.

The seer boarded a car belonging to a devotee of the mutt and left the scene. The car went towards Davangere since the court has issued Sharana conditional bail, preventing him from entering Chitradurga.