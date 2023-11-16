Murugha seer likely to be out of jail today

Chitradurga: The Second Additional District & Sessions Court on Wednesday issued an order directing the District Prison authorities to release Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Sharana, who is in judicial custody over Pocso case. But the seer did not come out of the jail as the copy of the order did not reach the officials concerned in time. But he is likely to be out on Thursday.
The sessions court examined the conditions imposed by Karnataka High Court which had granted bail to the seer. After verifying the documents, the court issued the release order. But it reached the prison at around 7:30 pm. Earlier, the police had issued the copy of body warrant to the prison authorities in the second Pocso case. The seer is likely to be shifted out of Chitradurga after he is out on bail.
The counsel for the seer objected to the appeal made by public prosecutor that body warrant issued against the seer in second Pocso case has to be converted into judicial custody. But the Judge B K Komala put off the hearing to November 16.
Umesh, counsel for the seer, told media persons that the copy of the release order had been presented to the prison authorities. But the release process could not be completed due to the short of time. The seer will be out of jail on November 16. The seer can’t be kept in jail on the basis of body warrant issued against him in the second Pocso case.
Devotees of the mutt had gathered outside the prison after the court issued the release order. Later, they left the place after knowing that the seer would be out on November 16.
It may be mentioned here that Karnataka High Court on November 8 had granted conditional bail to the seer in Pocso case registered against him after two high school girls made sexual abuse charges. The counsel for the seer filed petition in the district court seeking issuance of the release order on November 10.