Music in the monsoons

With several rounds of summer showers to boast of, the month of May brought joy and much-needed respite from the heat to residents of the state. On the precipice of the monsoon season, many agrarian communities have already started singing to the rain gods in anticipation and hope, after a tough year of drought.

Farming communities have an inextricable relationship with the rains. Close to 60 per cent of land in the state continues to depend on the natural water cycle to sustain crops. As a result, pastoral communities develop a complex association with rain — one rife with hope, disappointment, anger, sadness and distress.

“Water is life-giving and this features in written traditions. Janapada (folklore) has a vast anthology of songs related to the vagaries of nature. This is because these communities are not only dependent but also spend much of their lives exposed to the natural elements,” says Vrushabendrachar, a researcher on the traditions of folk rain songs.

Sung in the fields, at the hearths of homes or at the heart of villages, these songs articulate the intricate relationships of dependence. Songs of celebration describe fields that have come alive with the rain, of raindrops that shimmer like pearls on leaves and the smell of the fields.

“Rain songs are sung in different settings. In anticipation of the rains, when rains first arrive or when there is a lack of rain. Another interesting setting is of the fields, where farmers have formed folk songs that describe the task in great detail,” says Vishweshwari Hiremath, co-founder of the Janapada Samshodhana Kendra in Dharwad.

One folk song named nadi namholakke (come let us go to our fields) goes: Maleraya banda, maleyannu thanda, biduvilla raithara holadaaga. Renti hodeyalu beku, kanti kadiyalu beku, bitthabeku bhoomi hadanagi. (Maleraya has come, bringing rain, there are no breaks for farmers now. The plough needs to hit the ground, the weeds need to be cut, and sowing must be done on the land).

The song goes on to describe how wheat stalks are gathered and transplanted — let us transplant the wheat and put it in the field and plant it in four pairs of coloured sticks.

Folk songs based on rain are usually addressed to Maleraya or the ‘lord of the rains’. While some believe that Maleraya is the king of Hindu gods, Indra, others believe that he is the rain, personified as a man. His counterpart, Gangamma, is the goddess of water. “By engaging with Maleraya directly, folk songs often resemble a dialogue with the natural elements,” says Arun Joladakudligi, a folk researcher.