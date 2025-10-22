Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Muslim appeasement' behind withdrawing cow slaughter cases, says R Ashoka

He was referring to the Cabinet’s decision in September to withdraw these cases.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 22:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 22:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacow slaughterR Ashoka

Follow us on :

Follow Us