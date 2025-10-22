<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress of ‘Muslim appeasement,’ for withdrawing cases against 30 individuals who were booked for cow slaughter in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district.</p>.<p>Ashoka told reporters here, “In Chittapur taluk, police had registered cases against 30 people involved in theft, transportation and slaughter of cows. District incharge Minister Priyank Kharge wrote a letter to the government requesting the release of the thieves and the cancellation of the criminal case. Accordingly, a decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting”.</p>.<p>He was referring to the Cabinet’s decision in September to withdraw these cases.</p>.<p>Ashoka’s charge is a continuation of the verbal duel between Priyank, the IT/BT minister, and BJP leaders following the minister’s letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in which Priyank sought a ban on RSS activities on government land.</p>.<p>“Whenever they raise the topic, Congress leaders talk about Mahatma Gandhi. If they allow cow slaughter, what kind of value are they giving to Gandhi? This is the culture of Muslim appeasement. If they (thieves) are released like this, they will again indulge in the same act. We will go to court against this. We will get victory in this too,” Ashoka said.</p>