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Muslim convention to review Karnataka govt on May 16 amid 'serious dissatisfaction' within community

The convention also comes in the backdrop of anger against the Congress for not giving the Davangere South bypoll ticket to a Muslim.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 14:19 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressMuslims

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