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Homeindiakarnataka

Muslim organisations urge Karnataka Congress for Rajya Sabha seat

The Federation also lamented that there isn't a single Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka from the Muslim community.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 03:48 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 03:48 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsRajya Sabha

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