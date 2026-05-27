<p>Bengaluru: The Federation of State Muslim Organisations has urged the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> to allocate at least one seat to the Muslim community in the upcoming polls to the four Rajya Sabha seats on June 18.</p>.<p>Noting that only one of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs currently representing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> is a Muslim, the Federation also lamented that there isn't a single Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka from the Muslim community.</p>.Karnataka: Muslims’ meet demands better political representation for community.<p><strong>Less representation</strong></p>.<p>In a note, the federation lamented that despite voting for Congress in a 'united and consolidated' manner, representation of Muslims in the state Cabinet, bureaucracy, major government institutions, universities and boards/corporations was much lower when compared to their population.</p>.<p>According to sources in the party, Mansoor Ali Khan, who unsuccessfully contested from Bangalore Central seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has chances of being chosen as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.</p>