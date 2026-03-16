<p>Bengaluru: Only 17 per cent of 1.12 lakh Waqf properties are free from encroachment, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan told the Karnataka Assembly on Monday, adding that Muslims themselves had usurped these religious assets.</p><p>Zameer, the minister for minority welfare and Waqf, was replying to a question by Afzalpur Congress MLA MY Patil.</p><p>"There are 1,12,860 acres of Waqf properties in the state. Of this, we have with us only 20,054 acres," Zameer said.</p>.Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order limiting Tamil Nadu Waqf board's powers.<p>"There are 17,969 acres under encroachment. We lost 47,263 acres under the Inam Abolition Act and 23,627 acres to the Land Reforms Act," he said.</p><p>"After I became minister, I started Waqf Adalats to address these encroachments. But this became a huge issue," Zameer said. "All Waqf properties were given not by the government, but by private individuals. They've been encroached by Muslims themselves."</p><p>Intervening, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said there was a big issue on Waqfs because of "arbitrary" claims. "In Chikkaballapur, the school in which Sir M Visvesvaraya studied was claimed by the Waqf Board," he said.</p><p>Ashoka also demanded an investigation into Waqf encroachment. "What about the Windsor Manor hotel? How did you leave that out? Have you once laid claim on Windsor Manor? You won't, because you go eat food and drink coffee there," he said.</p><p>Zameer assured the House that no temple and educational institution will be claimed as Waqf.</p>