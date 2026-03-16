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Muslims themselves encroached Waqf assets: Karnataka minister Zameer Khan

Zameer assured the House that no temple and educational institution will be claimed as Waqf.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 13:42 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 13:42 IST
Karnataka NewsZameer Ahmed KhanWaqf

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