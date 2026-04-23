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'Muslims will give triple talaq to Congress': Cleric warns Karnataka govt over action against MLCs

A meeting of the All Karnatak Ulema Conference will be convened next month if Congress fails to rescind the action taken against Jabbar and Ahmed, Razak said.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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