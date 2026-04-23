'Muslims will give triple talaq to Congress': Cleric warns Karnataka govt over action against MLCs

<p>Bengaluru: Cleric Abdul Razak warned that Muslims will give Congress 'triple talaq', if the party failed to rescind action taken against MLCs Abdul Jabbar and Naseer Ahmed.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-bypoll-sabotage-row-congress-boots-out-mlc-abdul-jabbar-over-anti-party-activities-3968827">Jabbar was suspended from Congress</a> while Ahmed was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-fires-naseer-ahmed-as-political-secretary-3967245">sacked as the chief minister’s political secretary</a> for allegedly indulging in ‘anti-party’ activities during the April 9 Davangere South bypoll.. </p><p>"The action that was initiated against them must be withdrawn. And going forward, if a single Muslim leader faces action, we'll hit the streets, agitate and give triple talaq to Congress," Razak said. </p><p>A meeting of the All Karnatak Ulema Conference will be convened next month if Congress fails to rescind the action taken against Jabbar and Ahmed, Razak said. </p>.Bypoll 'sabotage' row: State Muslim clerics' body slams Congress over 'betrayal', warns of shifting vote bank.<p>Razak charged that Congress acted against Jabbar and Ahmed without even issuing a show-cause notice to them. “When Shamanur Shivashankarappa openly campaigned for the BJP in Shivamogga during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, not even a notice was issued. But when it came to our (Muslim) leaders, direct action was initiated,” he said. </p><p>The cleric also rued that Congress, after coming to power, had not fulfilled any of the promises made. “They said Bajrang Dal will be banned, which hasn’t happened. The Hijab issue is still stuck in the Supreme Court. The 4% reservation for Muslims remains stayed by the court. The anti-cow slaughter law hasn’t been repealed. The anti-conversion law still exists. We were promised a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,000 crore, which hasn’t happened,” he said. </p>.Karnataka: Congress has crossed 'red line', warn Muslim religious leaders .<p>Meanwhile, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said he will meet Muslim clerics after Friday prayers to resolve differences that have cropped up after the April 9 Davangere South byelection.</p><p>"Muslim clerics are unhappy that a candidate from the community wasn't given the Davangere South bypoll ticket. The party has said that a Muslim candidate will be considered during the next general election. I'm meeting clerics after Friday prayers. I've already reached out to 4-5 top clerics. We will resolve all differences," Zameer said. </p>