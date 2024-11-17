Mutton Nalli Fry: The unexpected star of your next get-together!

<p>In the final episode of Cuisines of Karnataka Season 3, we bring you something truly unexpected—Mutton Nalli Fry! </p><p>Mutton shanks are often overlooked, usually reserved for a curry or a soup, but in this recipe, they’re transformed into a fun, flavour-packed fry.</p><p>With a blend of spices, this humble cut of meat is turned into a mouth-watering dish that will surprise and delight your taste buds.</p><p>Once a speciality of military hotels in Karnataka, this easy-to-make recipe brings a surprising element into your own kitchen. </p><p>Serve it at your next get-together, and watch it become the star of the evening!</p>