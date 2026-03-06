Geo-tagged checks: mVahan app for commercial vehicle fitness certificates

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka's Transport Department has launched the geo-fencing–based mVahan Fitness Mobile App across all 66 RTOs to prevent irregularities in issuing fitness certificates (FCs) to commercial vehicles registered and operating in the state. </p>.<p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the system would eliminate the long-standing practice of issuing FCs without physically inspecting vehicles. </p>.<p>In Karnataka, over 30 lakh commercial vehicles are registered and operational. There have often been allegations of a lack of uniformity and transparency in the process of issuing vehicle FCs. </p>.<p>On February 28, Bengaluru police registered an FIR against a now-retired senior motor vehicle inspector for issuing FCs to over 10,000 out-of-state vehicles without physical inspections. </p>.<p>The officer allegedly issued 'Form 38A' FCs to over 10,210 out-of-state vehicles through the Vahan software between August 1, 2025, and January 31, 01, 2026 — the last day of his service — without conducting physical inspections, the FIR noted. </p>.Retired senior vehicle inspector booked for issuing fitness certificates without inspection in Bengaluru.<p>Reddy stated that under the mVahan Fitness Mobile Application, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), specific vehicle inspection locations have been geo-fenced for each RTO where vehicles must be physically examined. </p>.<p>Only after vehicles physically arrive at these designated locations will inspections be carried out as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1939 and relevant rules. </p>.<p>During the inspection, six photographs of the vehicle must be taken and uploaded to the app. The fitness certificate will be issued only after approval through the app. </p>.<p>FCs cannot be issued at any location other than the designated geo-fenced inspection areas. </p>.<p>Regional Transport Officers have been instructed to re-inspect at least 20% of vehicles that receive FCs. </p>.<p>This system has already been adopted in some other states, and it is now being implemented in Karnataka as well, the minister stated. </p>