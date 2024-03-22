My fight is to reform BJP, strengthen its ideology: KS Eshwarappa

Veteran BJP leader K S Eshwarappa’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls as an Independent candidate from Shimoga constituency against BJP candidate and party veteran B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra has drawn the attention of the state.
“My electoral battle is to save the party from the clutches of a single family and to safeguard Hindutva, says the former deputy chief minister in an interview with DH’s Nrupathunga S K. Excerpts:
You are set to face polls without the party symbol lotus for the first time. Is it a setback for you?
It won’t become a major issue. They (supporters) will decide the symbol and they will vote for it on EVM. I hope BJP-JD(S) wins 27 seats and I win the Shimoga seat. I will join the party again. I am fighting to protect the ideology of the party.
Will you change your decision to contest as an independent candidate, if your son K E Kantesh is given a ticket?
All such possibilities are ruled out. My son was offered an MLC post. Even if offered, I won’t accept a ticket from Haveri or Shimoga Lok Sabha seat now. Our leader Narendra Modi has always criticised the Congress for dynastic politics. Now, the BJP in Karnataka is under the control of Yediyurappa and his sons. I want to free the party from their control. The loyal workers of the party are in pain. They want me to become their voice. Those who are loyal to Hindutva - Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Pratap Simha and C T Ravi have been sidelined systematically. What wrong have they done?
You said Yediyurappa was responsible for the denial of the Lok Sabha ticket to Kantesh and some others. Does Yediyurappa wield such huge influence on the party’s central leadership?
They have immense faith in his words and Yediyurappa is misusing it. When workers in Chikkamagaluru launched the ‘Go back Shobha’ campaign, and despite the party’s district committee not recommending her name, Yediyurappa ensured Shobha Karandlaje’s contest from a different constituency, Bangalore North. This is just one example to show that Yediyurappa is dominating the party. He has always played the caste card in favour of his family. His son Vijayendra was made president of the state BJP. Why not Yatnal, also a Lingayat?
When we had launched the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, people of backward classes, SCs, STs started embracing BJP. But Yediyurappa could not tolerate it as he never wanted another man in the party to grow as a tall leader. He complained to national leaders and stopped the activities of the brigade. My son (K E Kantesh, former ZP member) did not get opportunities like Vijayendra to grow in the party.
How do you see the contest in Shimoga constituency?
It will be a triangular contest between me, BJP and Congress. I have the support of booth-level workers and they turned up for the consultative meeting. So, I am confident of winning the constituency.
You decided to contest as an independent, after your son was denied a ticket. Isn’t it dynastic politics?
It is not for the sake of my son, but to reform and strengthen the ideology of BJP. I have told my son that you may not have a political future, as I am fighting for the survival of the ideology and not for any post. My son told me that he would stand by me. This election is between family politics and Hindutva.