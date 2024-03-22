My fight is to reform BJP, strengthen its ideology: KS Eshwarappa

All such possibilities are ruled out. My son was offered an MLC post. Even if offered, I won’t accept a ticket from Haveri or Shimoga Lok Sabha seat now. Our leader Narendra Modi has always criticised the Congress for dynastic politics. Now, the BJP in Karnataka is under the control of Yediyurappa and his sons. I want to free the party from their control. The loyal workers of the party are in pain. They want me to become their voice. Those who are loyal to Hindutva - Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Pratap Simha and C T Ravi have been sidelined systematically. What wrong have they done?