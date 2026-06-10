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Homeindiakarnataka

'My relationship with Modi won't end over one Rajya Sabha seat': H D Deve Gowda

While addressing a news conference, he clarified and said, 'I have not asked for re-nomination for the Rajya Sabha.'
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 08:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNarendra ModiKarnataka PoliticsH D Deve Gowda

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