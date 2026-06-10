'My relationship with Modi won't end over one Rajya Sabha seat': H D Deve Gowda

<p>Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-deve-gowda">H D Deve Gowda</a> on Wednesday said that his relationship with PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> is not limited or linked to his Rajya Sabha seat.</p><p>While addressing a news conference, he clarified and said, "I have not asked for re-nomination for the Rajya Sabha."</p>.'Insulted not just JD(S) but also people of Karnataka': Congress attacks BJP for denying RS nomination to Deve Gowda.<p>Gowda's political career in public office is ending with completion of his term in Rajya Sabha on June 25. He said his relationship with Modi will not end.</p><p>"I have developed a relationship with Modi since 2014 and I had criticised Modi on Godhra issue when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. My relationship with the Prime Minister will not end because of one Rajya Sabha seat," he said. </p><p>"If I wanted a re-nomination I would have met Modi and Home Minister during my Delhi visit and discussed my interest. My political career began in 1960 with the Taluk Development Board," he added.</p><p>Gowda's statement comes after the Congress criticised BJP for denying him an opportunity to continue in the Rajya Sabha.</p>