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'My respect for Siddaramaiah has gone up': Sanjay Raut amid Karnataka leadership change

Raut said some leaders preferred remaining rooted in state politics because of their mass connect.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 14:13 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahSanjay Raut

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